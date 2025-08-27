PV Sindhu almost replicated her performance from the first round against Kaloyana Nalbantova as she edges past Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa to enter round of 16 of BWF World Championships 2025. Sindhu was trailing once again in the first game and by a big margin. Suddenly she shifted gears and pinned Letshanaa to the wall by going on a streak and snatched the game in her favour. In the second game, Sindhu was dominant and eventually she won the match in straight games (21-19, 21-15). Sindhu is yet to lose a game in the competition but she will be aware that she might face Wang Zhi Yi in the next match. India’s Top Shuttler Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Aim To Reach Final at BWF World Championships 2025.

PV Sindhu Qualifies For BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16

TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2025 WS - R32 21 21 🇮🇳PUSARLA V. Sindhu🥇 19 15 🇲🇾Karupathevan LETSHANAA 🕚 in 43 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) August 27, 2025

