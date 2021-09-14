Heavyweights China and Russia are all set to take on each other in the Chess Olympiad 2021 semi-final round 2. We shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast deets of the match. So there is no official broadcaster for the semi-final match but the official YouTube channel of FIDE will be providing the online streaming of the competition.

Check out the details below:

The 2021 FIDE Online Olympiad has reached the semifinals! Four chess powerhouses cross swords: China-Russia and USA-India, as in the schedule below. Who would you like to see in the final?#ChessOlympiad#China#Russia#USA#Indiapic.twitter.com/cWkDALUx7C — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 14, 2021

If you wish to check the online streaming of China vs Russia, semi-final round 2, then you can surely click here. Do stay tuned to this space for more details of the match.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)