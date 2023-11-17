Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly caught up with one another at the Eden Gardens as Australia beat South Africa in the second semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. With this, fans will now witness an India vs Australia final in the ICC World Cup, on November 19. Interestingly, India and Australia had featured in the final of the 2003 World Cup, where their respective teams were led by Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting. Australia had won that match pretty comfortably by 125 runs. ICC shared the video of the two former captains and greats of the game interacting with each other. Before, During and After! As India Plays Australia in Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Here’s an Interesting Trivia Related to IND vs AUS Fixtures.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)