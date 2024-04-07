Romario Shepherd showcased his power-hitting skills as he smashed 32 runs in an over bowled by Anrich Nortje during the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2024 on April 7. The West Indies star, who came in to bat after skipper Hardik Pandya, took the attack to the South African pacer, smashing him for two fours and four sixes in the 20th over. The first ball was a four and the next three were dispatched for sixes. The fifth ball of the over was also a four down the ground, while the last delivery flew over the long-on fence for another maximum. His knock helped Mumbai Indians finish with 234/5 against Delhi Capitals. What is ESA Day? Know All About Nita Ambani's Brainchild and Mumbai Indians' Special Initiative During MI vs DC IPL 2024 Match Featuring 18000 Young Supporters.

Watch Romario Shepherd's Onslaught Against Anrich Nortje

𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗯𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵 🔥 On Display: The Romario Shepherd show at the Wankhede 💪 Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @starsportsindia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/H63bfwm51J — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2024

Romario Shepherd Hits Anrich Nortje for 32 Runs

