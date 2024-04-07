Since the start of the Indian Premier League, teams such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have had some special events for social causes. Like the other night, RR played in an 'all pink' jersey dedicating their match as a 'pink day' which was a tribute to all the women of Rajasthan. The same is the case with RCB when they play one IPL match in a green jersey and promote planting trees. Virat Kohli Runs in IPL 2024: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru Batsman's Highest Score, Strike Rate, Batting Average and Other Stats in Indian Premier League Season 17

Mumbai Indians have also started to celebrate ESA Day, which is a step taken by the team owners towards the education and sports for all the children. At the same time, MI celebrated their first ESA day last year but has been running the initiative for a long time. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler Overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20 Run-Scoring Charts, Achieves Feat in RR vs RCB Match

What is ESA Day?

The ESA Day which means Education and Sports for All is part of the Reliance Foundation. On this day, the Mumbai Indians invite kids from different NGOs to watch the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium and support their favourite cricketers.

Under the shed of the Reliance Foundation, the Mumbai Indians have been running the Education and Sports for All campaign since 2010 for underprivileged children. In the present year, MI would open their doors for 18000 more children which also include 200 children with special needs. MI would take on DC in match 20 of the cash-rich league wherein all the children will be seen wearing the ESA t-shirts.

The Mumbai Indians players wore the MI women's team jersey when they celebrated ESA Day last year. There is no information regarding the kits of the players but there are more chances of the previous year's tradition being repeated this time as well.

