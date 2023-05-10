As Chennai Super Kings were looking down the barrel with Delhi Capitals bowlers dominating proceedings in the first innings of their IPL 2023 match on Wednesday, May 10, Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu attempted to break the shackles and score some quick runs. And they were able to do by taking Lalit Yadav to the cleaners. The off-spinner had taken an excellent catch earlier to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane and the CSK duo of Dube and Rayudu did not show him any mercy when he bowled the 14th over. The left-handed Dube started off the carnage with two sixes. He then took a single and Rayudu took over, hitting one four and a six. What a Catch! Lalit Yadav Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Ajinkya Rahane During CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

23 Runs in one over

Watch Shivam Dube's First Two Sixes Here

