Lalit Yadav pulled off arguably one of the best catches of the tournament with a one-handed stunner to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane in the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The off-spinner was struck down the ground by Rahane, but he pulled off a one-handed effort to catch the ball. He also managed to hold on to the ball despite falling over and his Delhi Capitals teammates were elated as it was the big wicket of Rahane, who has been in good form.

Watch Lalit Yadav's Catch Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)