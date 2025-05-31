AB de Villiers was seen enjoying a game of cricket with the Mumbai Wheelchair team at Islam Gymkhana, Marine Lines in Mumbai. The former South Africa National Cricket Team player was spotted sitting in a wheelchair and batting. He hit a crisp shot on the offside, much to the amazement of everyone at the venue and it was followed by claps. Later, he played a ramp shot as well. AB de Villiers also seen collecting a run and getting over to the other strike on his wheelchair. The ex-cricketer's presence drew the spotlight during the Mumbai Wheelchair team's practice session. AB de Villiers Reacts to Virat Kohli’s Decision To Retire From Test Cricket, Says ‘He Followed His Heart'.

AB de Villiers Plays Cricket With Mumbai's Wheelchair Team

VIDEO | Mumbai: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) plays with Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team during practice session at Islam Gymkhana, Marin Lines. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XdWm0x0vDJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2025

