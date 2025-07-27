AB de Villiers continues to dominate in the World Championship of Legends as he scores another century in competition during the South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 match. He smashed the bowlers like Brett Lee, Peter Siddle, Steve O'Keefe, John Hastings to all part of the ground and brought up his century in just 39 deliveries. Earlier, he scored a century in the WCL 2025 in 41 deliveries. 'Agar Maine Pehle Bhi Nai Khela…', Shikhar Dhawan Gives Straight-Forward Reply To Question Regarding Playing Against Pakistan If India Reaches WCL 2025 Semi-Finals (Watch Video).

AB de Villiers Scores Second Century in World Championship of Legends

AB DOES IT AGAIN!!! Back-to-back centuries in the World Championship of Legends, this time from only 39 balls 🔥 Just an absolute delight to watch 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sDk5upQZGP — Werner (@Werries_) July 27, 2025

