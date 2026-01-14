A significant legal dispute has emerged involving India’s T20 international captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and actress Khushi Mukherjee. A defamation lawsuit seeking INR 100 crore has been filed against Mukherjee following her public claims regarding the cricketer’s private communications. The legal action was initiated by Faizan Ansari, a resident of Ghaziabad and a self-described supporter of the cricketer. Ansari alleges that Mukherjee’s "unsubstantiated" comments were intended to tarnish the reputation of the national sports star. ‘Surya Kumar Yadav Messaged Me’: ‘Splitsvilla 10’ Fame Actress Khushi Mukherjee Claims Star Indian Cricketer Used To Text Her a Lot (Watch Video).

The controversy began during a media event in late 2025, where Mukherjee was asked about her interest in dating professional cricketers. In her response, the former Splitsvilla contestant claimed she had no interest in such relationships, alleging that several players had previously pursued her.

During the interaction, she specifically named Suryakumar Yadav, stating that he "used to message her a lot" in the past. While she clarified that they were no longer in contact, the clip quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking intense debate among fans and critics alike.

In his filing at the Ghaziapur police station, Faizan Ansari argued that the actress made these statements in bad faith. Under Indian defamation law, individuals can face civil or criminal penalties if they are found to have published false statements that harm another person's reputation. The substantial INR 100 crore figure cited in the suit reflects the high-profile nature of the cricketer’s brand and standing. Engagement Farming or Real Scandal? From Swastik Chikara to Abishek Porel Viral Screenshots of Alleged Leaked Chats Target Young IPL Players.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been married to Devisha Shetty since 2016, is widely regarded as one of the most popular figures in Indian cricket. Neither Yadav nor his official representatives have released a formal statement regarding the lawsuit or the actress's claims.

