Ahmed Shahzad performed well in the recently finished National T20 2023 in Pakistan and his performance created an anticipation of his return to the PSL. The PSL 9 player's draft was conducted in Lahore on Wednesday, December 13. None of the franchises showed interest on Shahzad, even in the supplementary round. No interest was shown for former Pakistan Internationals Haidar Ali, Sharjeel Khan and Umar Akmal. PCB Allegedly Bans Few Sports Journalists from Covering PSL 2024 Player Draft.

