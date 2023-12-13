The PSL 2024 draft was conducted at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on Wednesday, December 13 where teams fined tuned their squads ahead of entering a big season in the pursuit of the title. While the draft was hosted, a few journalists from Pakistan were allegedly banned from covering the event. A journalist also condemned that the act by PCB was 'This move goes against the professional norms & doesn't respect the principles of press freedom.' PSL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of Pakistan Super League 9 Teams After Player Draft.

PCB Allegedly Bans Few Sports Journalists from Covering PSL 2024 Draft

Sad to see PCB banning a few sports journalists from covering the PSL draft. Condemnable. This move goes against the professional norms & doesn't respect the principles of press freedom. It's important to value and respect different opinions. — Umar Farooq Kalson (@kalson) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)