South African batsman Aiden Markram, who was retained by SunRisers Hyderabad for Indian Premier League 2023, has been named as franchise's captain for the upcoming season. Interestingly, Markram captained SunRisers Eastern Cape in the recently concluded inaugural edition of SA20 and led his side to the title. Markram replaces Kane Williamson who was related by SRH ahead of IPL 2023.

Aiden Markram Named New SRH Captain

