The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants took to social media and shared a glimpse of the newly made Ram Mandir in Ayodhya via a video. Lucknow Super Giants captioned the video as "All eyes on Ayodhya today. 🙏💙." In the video, we can see what the Ram Mandir will look like both from inside and outside. Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony is set to take place on January 22, 2024. Virat Kohli Reaches Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Indian Cricketer's Car Spotted in Viral Video.

Have a Look at the Video

All eyes on Ayodhya today. 🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/Ht1sS92m12 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) January 22, 2024

