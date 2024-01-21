Virat Kohli has arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The star cricketer was among those high-profile celebrities to have received invitations to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple. In a video which has gone viral, the star cricketer's car was seen in Ayodhya. Apart from Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar were also among the ones who have been invited to attend the event. The Ram Temple is set to witness a grand inauguration ceremony which is set to attract a massive audience in Ayodhya. Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad Reach Ayodhya To Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Virat Kohli's convoy in Ayodhya. - The 🐐 has reached Ram Janmabhoomi. https://t.co/HwkmAA2388 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 21, 2024

