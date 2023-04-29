Andre Russell and Nitish Rana achieved special milestones as Kolkata Knight Riders took on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 29. The Caribbean star is making his 150th appearance in the Indian Premier League while his KKR skipper Rana is playing his 100th match in the tournament. Rashid Khan Completes 100 Matches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Clash.

Nitish Rana, Andre Russell Achieve Special Milestones

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)