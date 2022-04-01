Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a massive six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 on Friday, March 1. The KKR bowlers set up the foundation for this victory and Andre Russell provided his part of the entertainment with a sensational 70-run unbeaten knock from just 31 balls. Shreyas Iyer's side notched up their second win in IPL 2022, this one coming off just 14.3 overs.

