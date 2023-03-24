There was a moment of controversy during the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz eliminator match at the Women's Premier League 2023 after the third umpire ruled out a catch taken by Anjali Sarvani to dismiss Hayley Matthews. The incident happened in the ninth over of the first innings when Sarvani appeared to take a good low catch after Matthews skied it. Sarvani instantly claimed that she took the catch, but the third umpire, after watching numerous replays, felt that the ball bounced on the ground. Not just the UP Warriorz but also netizens seemed unhappy with this decision. Taking to social media, they shared their thoughts on this call by the third umpire. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr Help Mumbai Indians Score 182/4 Against UP Warriorz in WPL 2023 Eliminator.

Watch the Catch Video Here

ICYMI! Close call near the ropes but a sensational fielding effort by Anjali Sarvani in the outfield👏👏#TATAWPL | #Eliminator | #MIvUPW Check it out 🎥🔽https://t.co/VZ2anMBg3f — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 24, 2023

'Bad Umpiring'

'Bizarre'

#WPL2023 #Eliminator One of the leading catchers of the tournament thinks she has pulled off a really impressive catch in the outfield. But the third umpire thinks otherwise.. Did it even touch the ground? I don't think so. Bizarre decision.https://t.co/KPTfuQ0MPM pic.twitter.com/fdxgOnvvhl — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 24, 2023

Fair Catch

Anjali Sarvani catch was a fare one. Kudos to #upwarriorz to get on with the game & keep their head down. We can have any number of debates once game is done. #WPL2023 #mivsup — Karthik (@karthikro45) March 24, 2023

'Sums it Up'

That reaction from Anjali Sarvani sums it up.#WPL2023 https://t.co/KGIqSyupn2 — Mrinal (@mrinaaal) March 24, 2023

'Odd Decision'

That was an odd decision, taken neatly by Sarvani. But luckily for UPW, Matthews is gone and it's not cost them too much. https://t.co/XKZyGvHJQo — The Last Wicket (@thelastwicket) March 24, 2023

