Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a brilliant 72 as Mumbai Indians scored 182/4 against UP Warriorz in their WPL 2023 Eliminator on Friday, March 24. The England all-rounder showed why she was so highly rated as one of the best in the world with an array of shots in her 38-ball knock, which held Mumbai Indians' innings together. Her knock included nine fours and two sixes. Sciver-Brunt made UP Warriorz pay after she was dropped while batting on six. At the other end, Amelia Kerr played a good hand of 29 runs off just 19 balls and Pooja Vastrakar also struck a couple of big shots as Mumbai Indians ended up with a strong total on the board. Nat Sciver-Brunt Smashes Second Fifty of WPL 2023, Achieves Feat During Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Eliminator Match.

Nat Sciver-Brunt Takes Mumbai Indians to 182/4

10 Rupaye ki Cutting Chai, Nat launched that into the sky! 🎆 WHAT A WAY TO END THIS INNINGS! 🔥 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #WPL2023 #MIvUPW — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 24, 2023

