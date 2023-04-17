Arjun Tendulkar finally made his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Mumbai Indians in MI's latest match against KKR. Arjun had a decent start to his IPL career and finished with a figure of 2-0-17-0. Following this, the MI bowler reflected on his IPL debut. According to Arjun, it was very nice for him to get his first cap from the captain of the MI and Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, it was also a proud moment for father Sachin Tendulkar, who watched the youngster creating history. Sachin called it a "new experience" and expressed his emotions after the match. Taking to Twitter, IPL has shared a video of Arjun and Sachin Tendulkar's reaction. Danielle Wyatt, Star England All-Rounder, Congratulates Arjun Tendulkar for Making His IPL Debut in MI vs KKR Match (See Post).

Arjun Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar Express their Emotions

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for @mipaltan on Sunday as the legendary @sachin_rt watched his son from the confines of the dressing room 👏🏻👏🏻 Here is the father-son duo expressing their emotions after what was a proud moment for the Tendulkar household👌🏻 - By @28anand pic.twitter.com/Lb6isgA6eH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2023

