Arjun Tendulkar finally made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut during Mumbai Indians' recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Arjun, who is a left-arm fast bowler made a decent start and finished with figures of 2-0-17-0. Taking to Twitter, star English all-rounder Danielle Wyatt congratulated Arjun on making his IPL debut. Wyatt is known to have a close connection with the Tendulkar family. The two (Wyatt and Arjun) have been even in the news in past. Arjun Tendulkar Bowling Video in IPL 2023: Watch Sachin Tendulkar's Son Bowl Impressive First Over on IPL Debut in MI vs KKR Match.

Danielle Wyatt Congratulates Arjun Tendulkar for Making His IPL Debut

