#ArrestKohli started becoming a popular hashtag on Twitter after a fan of Virat Kohli reportedly killed his friend, who was a supporter of Rohit Sharma. S Dharmaraj, who supported Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, got into a drunken brawl with Vignesh, who was a fan of Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians. The two fought after Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli and Dharmaraj ended up killing his friend before fleeing from the spot. While some cried out for arresting Kohli with the trending hashtag, others spoke out stating that both these star players had nothing to do with this incident. Virat Kohli Fan Kills Rohit Sharma's Supporter in Tamil Nadu After Their Argument Over RCB and Mumbai Indians

Here Are Some Reactions:

Not Kohli and Rohit's Mistake:

Wth is that #ArrestKohli why you all are trending this its not a mistake of #KingKohli and #RohitSharma they represent their country and gives their 100% and when a players in the same team they play for country not for individual we all had to realise it it #GOAT𓃵 — Mohsin Qazi (@MohsinQ17959991) October 15, 2022

'Have Common Sense'

Atleast have common sense while trending this,how is kohli responsible for his death?,atleast use some brains while trending,this is why even this indigestable death happened,stop comparing with the stats,don't forget they belong to same team india#ArrestKohli — VIBES (@alwaysbehappy77) October 15, 2022

'Senseless'

Such a ridiculously appalling incident happened where a frnd killed his frnd while went out for drink.what happened to this generation.Just going senseless, going blind.N who r they tht r blaming kohli for this and r proud to trend 👉#ArrestKohli Better to awaken urself !! — Priya (@Priya17742333) October 15, 2022

'Why is Virat Kohli Trending?'

Netizens are trending #ArrestKohli on Twitter as a #ViratKohli fan murdered a #RohitSharma fan in Tamilnadu. But,why Virat should be arrested?Did he kill that guy🤔?. No na!! Then..😐🙂😂 I pray to God to put some kinda brain with certain knowledge to the minds of these crooks. pic.twitter.com/ztd95r6q6Y — ❤٨ـﮩﮩـ╬━❤️ Trïpåthï (@Ramjitripathi78) October 15, 2022

'Virat Kohli Be Like'

#ArrestKohli Virat Kohli after seeing this is trending pic.twitter.com/kH8BMgDoad — Abhishek Kumar (@iamabhishekk005) October 15, 2022

