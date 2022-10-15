#ArrestKohli started becoming a popular hashtag on Twitter after a fan of Virat Kohli reportedly killed his friend, who was a supporter of Rohit Sharma.  S Dharmaraj, who supported Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, got into a drunken brawl with Vignesh, who was a fan of Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians. The two fought after Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli and Dharmaraj ended up killing his friend before fleeing from the spot. While some cried out for arresting Kohli with the trending hashtag, others spoke out stating that both these star players had nothing to do with this incident. Virat Kohli Fan Kills Rohit Sharma's Supporter in Tamil Nadu After Their Argument Over RCB and Mumbai Indians

