English artist Andy Brown captured the historic moment on his canvas at the Edgbaston Stadium as he painted Shubman Gill celebrating his maiden Test double century on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 on July 3. In just his second match as India National Cricket Team Test captain, Shubman Gill sent a number of records tumbling with a superb 269-run knock that drew praise from the Edgbaston crowd and fans worldwide. Artist Andy Brown made sure he had the moment on his canvas and in a video by Star Sports, he said, "A part of the beauty of my work is that I am always painting historic moments...Today Shubman Gill gets his 200 and it is amazing to capture it on canvas. We have got him at the crease, we've got him celebrating in the covers with his bat held aloft, saluting the crowd." Andy Brown has previously painted portraits of live action in IPL 2025. Shubman Gill Records: Here’s List of Achievements of Team India Test Captain During His Record-Breaking 269-Run Knock in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Artist Andy Brown Paints Picture of Shubman Gill Celebrating Double Century

Renowned English artist Andy Brown captures a moment in history — painting a stunning portrait of double centurion & Indian Test captain #ShubmanGill. 👑💯 When art meets cricket, legends get immortalised.#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, Day 2 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar ➡… pic.twitter.com/aOo8M2wZkz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 3, 2025

