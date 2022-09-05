Indian batsman Virat Kohli made another cricket record to his name as he smashed most number of fifties in the T20 International Cricket. The right-handed batter surpassed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's 31 half-century with scoring his 32nd against Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022. Kohli played an important knock of 60 runs off 44 deliveries.

Check the Tweet About Kohli:

32 T20I fifties for Virat Kohli 👏 Read More 👉 https://t.co/aAlFic3Vvy pic.twitter.com/ZWfDyLMSN9 — ICC (@ICC) September 5, 2022

