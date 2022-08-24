Indian ace batsman Virat Kohli met with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the training ground in Dubai today ahead of Asia Cup 2022. Team India have arrived in UAE to take part in the continental tournament which will start on August 27. Meanwhile, the meeting between Kohli and Babar took the internet by storm as the fans went crazy and showered love on social media after the two greats met each other.

'Picture of the day'

Picture of the day - Virat Kohli and Babar Azam meets practice session. pic.twitter.com/8yOXek4yFL — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 24, 2022

'Azam with Kohli'

Babar Azam with Virat Kohli! Babar meets Kohli once again ahead of the Asia Cup 🐐 × 🐐 pic.twitter.com/awQO2x1Gq2 — KH SAKIB 🇧🇩 (@Crickettalkss) August 24, 2022

'Former No 1 with Current No 1'

'King Babar Meets Idol Kohli'

King Babar Azam meets his idol King Virat Kohli ahead of the #PAKvIND in #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/au9OQxKsX4 — Madhurima (@worn_out1) August 24, 2022

'OMG'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)