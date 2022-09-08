Pakistan's Asif Ali and Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad have been fined for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2022 clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday, September 7. The two were involved in a heated altercation after Ali was dismissed.

