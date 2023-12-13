Pakistan team is looking for a fresh start after a humiliating exit from the ICC World Cup 2023. They play their first series after the World Cup in Australia and the tour comprises of three-match Test series. Making courageous decisions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) included some new faces in the squad for the challenging series. Meanwhile, they handed Shaheen Shah Afridi a vice-captain role, despite having other senior members available. Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test 2023 Preview: Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs PAK Cricket Match in Perth.

Pakistan Cricket Board Press Release

Shaheen Shah Afridi named vice-captain for Australia Test series Read more ➡️ https://t.co/9lzDwFhUKP#AUSvPAK — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 13, 2023

