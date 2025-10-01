New Zealand women's national cricket team veteran batter Sophie Devine slammed her ninth century in Women's ODI cricket. The right-handed batter reached the three-figure mark during her side's opening match against the Australia women's national cricket team at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, October 1. Sophie Devine reached her century in 107 deliveries. Devine's century came while chasing a challenging target of 327 runs. Ashleigh Gardner Slams First Century in ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Australia Women's All-Rounder Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs NZ-W Match.

Sophie Devine Scores Ninth Century in Women’s ODIs

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine steps up with a valiant 💯 in the chase against Australia 👏 Watch the game LIVE in your region, broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/ULC9AuHQ4P#CWC25 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/pBsaHZmo0Q — ICC (@ICC) October 1, 2025

