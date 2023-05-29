Sai Sudharsan lit up the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final with an excellent display of stroke play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The left-hander was in superb touch and, after a slow start, picked up the pace and took apart the Chennai Super Kings bowlers to all parts of the ground. He scored 96 runs and missed agonisingly short of what would have been a well-deserved hundred. He might not have scored a century but he earned the cricket fraternity's applause. MS Dhoni Becomes First Indian Wicket-Keeper to Complete 300 Dismissals in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final.

'Batting Star in the Making'

What an occasion to showcase your best! Brilliant knock from Sai Sudharsan on the big stage. Another batting star in the making. Well played 👏🏽 #IPLFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/LowmU4Y8WD — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 29, 2023

'Best TN Batter'

Sai Sudarsan is the best TN Batsman currently #CSKvGT #IPL2023Final — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 29, 2023

'Well Done GT'

Sai Sudarshan from Alwarpet cc to Jolly Rovers cc to Tamil Nadu cricket team took 3 years. Where next? Well done GT on picking him at base price .👏👏#properplayer #CSKvsGT #IPL2023 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 29, 2023

Stepped Up When it Mattered the Most

Excellent strokeplay by #SaiSudharsan tonight! Stepped up for his team when it mattered the most. #IPL2023 #CSKvGT — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) May 29, 2023

Ian Bishop's Appreciation

Sai Sudharsan pleaseeeee👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 29, 2023

