MS Dhoni becomes the first Indian wicket-keeper to affect 300 dismissals in T20 cricket. The 41-year-old achieved the feat during CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final when he stumped Shubman Gill. Dhoni was lightning fast as he dismissed Gill to provide CSK the first breakthrough. Dhoni then caught Wridhhiman Saha to make it 301 dismissals. MS Dhoni Stumping Video: Watch MSD Stump Out Shubman Gill During CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final.

Dismissal Number 300

Dismissal Number 301

