Big Bash League Season 13 is off to a great start. In the 22nd match of the tournament, Brisbane Heat will be facing Sydney Sixers. The BBL 2023-24 match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2023 in India and fans can watch the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers match on the Star Sports network TV channels. Fans, who want to watch online live streaming of the BBL 2023 matches, will be able to do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at a subscription fee. Cricket Schedule in 2024: List of Series, Tournaments, Franchise Leagues To Be Played in New Year Including ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

Happy New Year, Happy Game Day 🎆🎶 Continue ringing in the New Year this afternoon with PNAU + Eves Karydas🎉 pic.twitter.com/ha9PkfGgm4 — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 31, 2023

