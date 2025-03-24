The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced its women's central contracts for 2024-25 on Monday, March 24. Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the India women's national cricket team across formats was slotted in Grade A alongside her deputy Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Grade B included four cricketers--Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma. Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil were among nine players to feature in Grade C. Harleen Deol and Sabbineni Meghana were among the ones who missed out. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 Schedule Revealed; Know Who Plays Who In CWC Qualifying Competition in Lahore.

BCCI Announces Women's Central Contracts for 2024-25

🚨 News 🚨 BCCI announces annual player retainership 2024-25 - Team India (Senior Women)#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fwDpLlm1mT — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)