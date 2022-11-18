The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have sacked Chetan Sharma and the whole national selectors panel after India's heartbreaking exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal. Taking to social media, the Indian cricket board also shared that they are currently accepting fresh applications for the roles and also stated the criteria for the same.

BCCI Sack Chetan Sharma and National Selection Panel, Invite Fresh Applications:

🚨NEWS🚨: BCCI invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men). Details : https://t.co/inkWOSoMt9 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)