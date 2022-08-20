Bengaluru Warriors are set to go up against Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja T20 Trophy on Saturday, August 20. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the FanCode app.

See Details:

Two in-form teams are 👀 the 🔝 spot in the #KSCA #MaharajaTrophy league table! 🤩 Get ready for the 💥 clash between the Mysore Warriors & Bengaluru Blasters! pic.twitter.com/yIxQOVuEdS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)