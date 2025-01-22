Chittagong Kings are set to lock horns with Dhaka Capitals in match 29 of the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) 2024-25 season. The exciting Chittagong Kings vs Dhaka Capitals match of the tournament is all set to be played on Wednesday, January 22. The Chittagong Kings vs Dhaka Capitals will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram and it will start at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Chittagong Kings vs Dhaka Capitals live streaming on the FanCode App and website. Bangladesh Premier League Team Durbar Rajshahi's Local Players Protest Over Non-Payment of Fees, Boycott Training Session; Franchise Issues Apology.

BPL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details

1 Day to go for #BPLT20 🤩



Action packed T20 returns to your screens as cricket’s top stars assemble in Bangladesh

for the ultimate showdown! 🏆#BPLT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/vuIbOUhTju— FanCode (@FanCode) December 29, 2024

