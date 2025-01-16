The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Durbar Rajshahi cancelled their training session after some Bangladesh players protested for their remaining outstanding amount unpaid by the Bangladesh Premier League franchise. The players said that they took a stance after Rajshahi owner Shafique Rahman shifted the payment date several times. The Durbur Rajshahi players informed their team management about the decision. After this, the BPL franchise informed the media that the team had decided to go on a rest day. The incident spread like wildfire about Durbar Rajashahi players forcing the management to their decision after they spent the last two weeks without clearing their dues. It is to be noted that overseas players and coaching staff have already received 25 per cent of their total fees. Mahedi Hasan Given Out After Third Umpire Finds Non-Striker Nurul Hasan to Be 'Obstructing the Field' During Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed intervened and spoke to the Board of Directors before holding discussions with Rajshahi Owner Shafique Rahman, captain Anamul Haque, and a few players. Board of Director Manjur Alam stated that "I am speaking on behalf of the BCB president. The board president called an emergency board meeting on Zoom. I was physically present, the other directors were online. Negotiations are in process. Hopefully we can come to a solution tomorrow. The president spoke directly to the team owners, captain and players. We have a positive vibe from all parties. They will attend practice tomorrow, which is the most positive part of the negotiation," Manjur said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the cheques of some of Rajshahi's local players bounced on January 9. However, team owner Shafique Rahman told the players they would be paid on January 14, but that didn't happen. The ESPNcricinfo report also stated that the Durbar Rajshahi have been irregular with their daily allowance payments.

Durbar Rajshahi Issues Apology After Players Protest Non-Payment of Fees

According to Cricbuzz, BPL franchise Durbar Rajshahi has issued an apology for their late payment of fees of several cricketers. The report added that they have committed to clearing the fifty per cent outstanding dues by January 16. Nurul Hasan Smashes 30 Runs in an Over Against Kyle Mayers To Clinch Thrilling Victory During Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024–25 Match (Watch Video).

The latest development comes up after local cricketers cancelled their training session in Chattogram on January 15. However, the players did resume practice the next day with only speedster Taskin Ahmed absent for workload management reasons. Durbar Rajshahi will play against Sylhet Strikers on January 17.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).