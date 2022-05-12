Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the new head coach of England Men's Test team. He would thus be part of a setup where the team would be led by newly appointed skipper Joe Root. In a social media on Thursday, England Cricket made the announcement.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)