Former England national cricket team legend Kevin Pietersen has posted on his X account, congratulating Sarfaraz Khan for his "Outstanding effort" to improve his physique, as the Indian batter posted a picture showing a massive transformation physically. Kevin Pietersen wrote that he loved how Sarfaraz Khan spent time "reorganising" his "priorities". Kevin Pietersen has also urged Prithvi Shaw to follow what Sarfaraz Khan did, that is, giving priority to one's body. Pietersen wrote, "Can someone show Prithvi this please? It can be done! Strong body, strong mind!". India national cricket team player Sarfaraz Khan has lost 17 kg of weight in the last two months. Shreyas Iyer Visits Camp Nou; Star Indian Cricketer Poses With Customised FC Barcelona Jersey (Watch Video).

Kevin Pietersen on Sarfaraz Khan's Transformation:

Outstanding effort, young man! Huge congrats and I’m sure it’s going to lead to better and more consistent performances on the field. I love the time you’ve spent reorganising your priorities! LFG! 🚀 Can someone show Prithvi this please? It can be done! Strong body, strong… https://t.co/U6KbUXlfVf — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)