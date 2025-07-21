After Team India cricketers and Manchester United footballers had a meet up in Manchester, another cricketer Shreyas Iyer was spotted at Camp Nou visiting FC Barcelona's gallery and trophy cabinet. The star Indian cricketer, who is not part of Team India in the ongoing series, represented Barcelona sponsor Nike in the stadium tour and also posed with a customised Barcelona jersey with his name on it. Shubman Gill Reveals Conversation With Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes, Says ‘There Is Pressure; Just Enjoy the Sport You Love’ (Watch Video).

Shreyas Iyer Visits Camp Nou

Thanks for the visit, @shreyasiyer15 🏏 🇮🇳 Once a culer, always a culer 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/6Irs2tRmaC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 21, 2025

