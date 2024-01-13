Mayank Agarwal led from the front with a sensational century for Karnataka against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy 2024. The right-hander, who opened the innings, scored 109 runs off 124 balls, a knock which was laced with 17 fours and one six. This was after the Karnataka bowlers, led by Vasuki Koushik (4/49) had bowled out Gujarat for 264 runs. Agarwal's aggressive knock helped Karnataka gain control of the match in the second innings as well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Fire! Veteran Fast Bowler Clinches Five-Wicket Haul During Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Ranji Trophy 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Mayank Agarwal Scores Century

