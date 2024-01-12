Bhuvneshwar Kumar was unplayable as the veteran fast bowler scalped a five-wicket haul during the Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal match in Ranji Trophy 2024. The right-arm pacer's performance came after Uttar Pradesh were shot out for just 60 runs in the first innings. Kumar, who last played for the Indian team in a T20I in 2022, showed why he was still one of the most lethal pacers around with jaw-dropping figures of 5/25. As a matter of fact, he took all of Bengal's wickets on Day 1 of this contest. Sanju Samson Gifts Rajasthan Royals Cap to Specially-Abled Fan on Sidelines of Ranji Trophy 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Five-Wicket Haul Here:

.@BhuviOfficial on fire 🔥 A five-wicket haul and he's taken all 5⃣ Bengal wickets to fall so far. What a splendid spell 👌👌@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy | #UPvBEN Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/yRqgNJxmLY pic.twitter.com/Dqu0OgJMk0 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2024

