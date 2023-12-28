India struggled with the ball against South Africa in the first innings of the 1st of the two-Test series at Centurion. But amidst the poor performance of the seam bowlers, it was the veteran Jasprit Bumrah , who again used his experience and picked up four crucial wickets. He dismissed Kagiso Rabada with an impeccable delivery, where he angled the ball in but got it to seam away just enough to send his off stump flying for a cartwheel. Fans loved the way of dismissal and made it viral on social media. Magic! Tony de Zorzi Gets Dismissed Two Balls After Virat Kohli Switches Bails During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Jasprit Bumrah Sends Kagiso Rabada's Stumps Cartwheeling

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)