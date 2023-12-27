During the recent Ashes 2023, Stuart Broad's trick of swapping bails when teams are struggling for a wicket became popular. As India plays South Africa at Centurion in the 1st Test, they struggled to break the partnership of Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi. The duo stitched a steady partnership of 93 runs and threatened to take the game away from India. Amidst that, Virat Kohli tried the trick of swapping bails and after two balls, Tony de Zorzi was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Fans loved it and the picture of Kohli swapping bails went viral on social media. Dispatched! KL Rahul Brings Up His 8th Test Century With Massive Six During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Tony de Zorzi Gets Dismissed Two Balls After Virat Kohli Switches Bails

Two balls before the dismissal of Tony ---- Virat Kohli changed the bails other way around and luck came with the wicket by a brilliant ball by Boom. pic.twitter.com/ld2MC92GS7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 27, 2023

