Shaheen Shah Afridi was suffering through a phase of off form when he played in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2024 and in the Australia and New Zealand tours of Pakistan. But he has shown glimpses of returning to his very best as he cleans up Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan with his lethal inswinging in the first over. Fans loved seeing the old Shaheen back in action and made it viral on social media. After Previously Criticising Babar Azam for Strike Rate, Commentator Simon Doull Praises Peshawar Zalmi Captain Following His 63-Ball 111 in PSL 2024 (Watch Video).

Shaheen Shah Afridi Rattles Mohammad Rizwan's Stumps

