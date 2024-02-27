Babar Azam has shown again and again that even after people doubt him in the end he stands tall. Babar scored his first-ever PSL hundred in the match against Islamabad United. Babar Azam scored 111 not out in just 63 balls with a strike rate of 176.19. He was previously questioned by Simone Doull for the low strike rate and this time it was different as Doull praised him for such a good strike rate. Peshawar Zalmi went on to win the match by eight runs. Azam Khan Gives a Hilarious Reaction After Hitting the Ball for Six During Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

NO WAY SIMON DOULL 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CFzsyYjEOI— عثمان (@usmssss) February 26, 2024

