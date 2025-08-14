Rishabh Pant turned 'chef' as he tried his hand at making pizza in a fun video shared on his social media handles. The India National Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter had fractured his foot during the IND vs ENG 4th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in Manchester and as a result, has been sidelined from action. The 27-year-old was seen donning a chef's apron in the video on his social media where he started the video saying, "Today I'm going to show you how to make pizza, guys!" before limping to the place near the oven where he would go on to prepare the pizza. The India star wicketkeeper-batter said he would make a vegetarian pizza and made the video a fun experience to watch by cracking jokes. "That's the only thing I can do with a broken foot right now," he said while adding, "My brother must be thinking, ghar pe toh kuch banaya nahi hai, yanha pizza bana raha hai!" (Never cooked anything at home and here he's making pizza). 'I Hate This So Much...' Rishabh Pant Gets Frustrated As Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter Continues To Battle With His Fractured Toe (See Post).

Rishabh Pant Turns Chef as He Makes Pizza

