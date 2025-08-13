India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a toe fracture during the fourth Test of the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England. Since then, the India Test vice-captain has been continuously battling with the pain. Recently, Rishabh Pant shared a story on his Instagram handle where he expressed his frustration due to the injury. Posting a story of his fractured toe, Rishabh Pant wrote, "I hate this so much." Rishabh Pant Shares Update On Injury As He Gets Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 5th Test Match at Kennington Oval, Says 'Slowly Settling Into the Process...' (See Post).

Rishabh Pant Shares an Update on His Injury

Rishabh Pant's Instagram story. (Photo credits: Instagram/rishabpant)

