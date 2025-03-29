MS Dhoni got the opportunity to come out to bat once again at Chepauk during the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match. CSK suffered a collapse while chasing a big score of 197 and despite pushing himself back in the batting order, Dhoni had to finally come out to bat at number nine. He played a cameo of 30 runs but he got the loudest cheers when he came out to bat infront of the Chennai crowd. The crowd cheered at their loudest and the video went viral on social media. MS Dhoni Memes Go Viral After Star Chennai Super Kings Wicketkeeper-Batter Comes Out to Bat At Number Nine During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match .

Chennai Crowd Erupts As MS Dhoni Comes Out To Bat

The moment Chepauk lives for! 💛#MSDhoni has arrived at the middle with a loud roar of #CSK fans! Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/MOqwTBm0TB#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvRCB | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3 & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/uYq1Sy4Emg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2025

