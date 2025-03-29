RCB broke a losing streak against CSK in IPL as the Rajat Patidar-led outfit won against CSK first time in 17 years in Chennai. They secured a 50-run victory and marked a historic feat. RCB posted a total of 196/7 on the board and CSK were in trouble early while chasing it. Both fans and experts wanted MS Dhoni to come early but Dhoni kept pushing himself back and came out to bat at number nine. Fans were frustrated and took to social media to share memes. IPL 2025: RCB Funny Memes Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat CSK After 17 Years at Chepauk.

Dhoni to Support Staff

Dhoni to support staff pic.twitter.com/MkPYO8b7PU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2025

Dhoni in the Last Overs

Dhoni in the last overs when the team already lost the match#MSDhoni #CSKvRCBpic.twitter.com/ZXzzl82jPA — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan10) March 28, 2025

Bringing Dhoni to Bat

Bringing Dhoni to bat 😂 pic.twitter.com/g5JxUQ9VIg — maithun (@Being_Humor) March 28, 2025

Hotstar Be Like...

Dhoni playing a full stretch defence Hotstar be like: Tu last year ke sixes dekh pic.twitter.com/hiBF9DRUmI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2025

Dhoni in Post-Match Presentation

Dhoni telling in post match presentation why he didn’t come to bat before Ashwin. pic.twitter.com/I6try4I3Yx — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) March 28, 2025

When Dhoni Starts Hitting

When Dhoni starts hitting after the match is already lost pic.twitter.com/pSeEer0Mzt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2025

Corporate Super King Fans

Corporate Super King fans at stadium when match lost by 50 runs but Dhoni hit a sixpic.twitter.com/5dkqeU70jr — Murphy ❁ (@review_retained) March 28, 2025

Dhoni Promoting Every Possible Batter

Dhoni promoting every possible batter ahead of him 🥲 pic.twitter.com/4BtxXK2z4t — Azhar Jafri (@zhr_jafri) March 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)