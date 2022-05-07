Cheteshwar Pujara and Shaheen Afridi were up against each other during the County Championship clash between Sussex and Middlesex. The Indian has been sensational having amassed 531 runs in five innings. This includes two double centuries and a century in three matches.

Shaheen Afridi 🆚 Cheteshwar Pujara A battle you don't want to miss. Watch it LIVE 👉 https://t.co/UVQbX7r83y#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/GBHE5CdZzH — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 7, 2022

